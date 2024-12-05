We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
American Eagle (AEO) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
American Eagle Outfitters (AEO - Free Report) reported $1.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.9%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.49 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3 billion, representing a surprise of -1.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how American Eagle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Number of stores - Total (EOP): 1,186 versus 1,187 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Number of stores - AE Brand: 845 compared to the 840 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Number of stores - Aerie stand-alone (incl. OFFL/NE): 317 compared to the 324 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Comparable store sales: 3% compared to the 3% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Comparable store sales - Aerie: 5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.7%.
- Gross square footage - Total: 7.28 Msq ft compared to the 7.29 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts.
- Comparable store sales- American Eagle Outfitters: 5% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Number of stores - Todd Snyder: 19 versus 17 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Number of stores - Unsubscribed: 5 versus 5 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total net revenue- American Eagle: $831.91 million versus $857.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.
- Total net revenue- Aerie: $410.44 million versus $404.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.
- Operating income (loss)- Aerie: $88.91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $78.01 million.
Shares of American Eagle have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.