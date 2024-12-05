Back to top

Image: Bigstock

American Eagle (AEO) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO - Free Report) reported $1.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.9%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3 billion, representing a surprise of -1.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Eagle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of stores - Total (EOP): 1,186 versus 1,187 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - AE Brand: 845 compared to the 840 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of stores - Aerie stand-alone (incl. OFFL/NE): 317 compared to the 324 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Comparable store sales: 3% compared to the 3% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Comparable store sales - Aerie: 5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.7%.
  • Gross square footage - Total: 7.28 Msq ft compared to the 7.29 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Comparable store sales- American Eagle Outfitters: 5% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of stores - Todd Snyder: 19 versus 17 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Unsubscribed: 5 versus 5 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total net revenue- American Eagle: $831.91 million versus $857.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.
  • Total net revenue- Aerie: $410.44 million versus $404.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.
  • Operating income (loss)- Aerie: $88.91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $78.01 million.
Shares of American Eagle have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

