Korn/Ferry (KFY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Korn/Ferry (KFY - Free Report) reported $674.37 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.2%. EPS of $1.21 for the same period compares to $0.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $671 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Korn/Ferry performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Fee Revenue- Consulting: $166.77 million versus $170.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change.
  • Fee Revenue- Total executive search: $206 billion versus $202.31 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +101380.8% change.
  • Fee revenue: $674.37 million versus $671 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change.
  • Fee Revenue- Digital: $92.89 million versus $91.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.3% change.
Shares of Korn/Ferry have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

