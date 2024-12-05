Back to top

Dollar General (DG) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Dollar General (DG - Free Report) reported $10.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.1%. EPS of $0.89 for the same period compares to $1.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96, the EPS surprise was -7.29%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dollar General performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Ending store count: 20,523 versus 20,514 estimated by 20 analysts on average.
  • Same-Store Sales growth: 1.3% versus 0.9% estimated by 20 analysts on average.
  • Total selling square footage: 156.17 Msq ft versus 155.3 Msq ft estimated by 19 analysts on average.
  • Store closings: 29 versus 17 estimated by 18 analysts on average.
  • New store openings: 207 compared to the 183 average estimate based on 18 analysts.
  • Net sales per square foot: $65.21 versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $65.21.
  • Net Sales Per Store: $0.50 million compared to the $0.50 million average estimate based on 12 analysts.
  • Net Sales by Category- Consumables: $8.45 billion versus $8.39 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change.
  • Net Sales by Category- Seasonal: $940.23 million versus $953 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Net Sales by Category- Home products: $522.36 million versus $512.35 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.
  • Net Sales by Category- Apparel: $275.18 million versus $274.71 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.
Shares of Dollar General have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

