We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Dollar General (DG) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Dollar General (DG - Free Report) reported $10.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.1%. EPS of $0.89 for the same period compares to $1.26 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96, the EPS surprise was -7.29%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Dollar General performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Dollar General here>>>
- Ending store count: 20,523 versus 20,514 estimated by 20 analysts on average.
- Same-Store Sales growth: 1.3% versus 0.9% estimated by 20 analysts on average.
- Total selling square footage: 156.17 Msq ft versus 155.3 Msq ft estimated by 19 analysts on average.
- Store closings: 29 versus 17 estimated by 18 analysts on average.
- New store openings: 207 compared to the 183 average estimate based on 18 analysts.
- Net sales per square foot: $65.21 versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $65.21.
- Net Sales Per Store: $0.50 million compared to the $0.50 million average estimate based on 12 analysts.
- Net Sales by Category- Consumables: $8.45 billion versus $8.39 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change.
- Net Sales by Category- Seasonal: $940.23 million versus $953 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
- Net Sales by Category- Home products: $522.36 million versus $512.35 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.
- Net Sales by Category- Apparel: $275.18 million versus $274.71 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.
Shares of Dollar General have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.