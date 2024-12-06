Back to top

Compared to Estimates, UiPath (PATH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended October 2024, UiPath (PATH - Free Report) reported revenue of $354.65 million, up 8.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.11, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $347.61 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was +57.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how UiPath performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARR: $1.61 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.60 billion.
  • Net New ARR: $56 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $51.48 million.
  • Dollar-based net retention rate: 113% compared to the 55.6% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Licenses: $137.17 million versus $137.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.4% change.
  • Revenue- Professional Services and other: $10.56 million versus $10.04 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Subscription services: $206.92 million compared to the $200.13 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of UiPath have returned +16.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

