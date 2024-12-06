Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, HashiCorp (HCP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended October 2024, HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP - Free Report) reported revenue of $173.39 million, up 18.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $163.43 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05, the EPS surprise was +160.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HashiCorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Subscription: $167.82 million versus $158.52 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Professional Services and other: $5.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.9%.
  • Revenue- Professional Services and other: $5.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.9%.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $167.82 million versus $158.52 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for HashiCorp here>>>

Shares of HashiCorp have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise