Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Zscaler (ZS) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Zscaler (ZS - Free Report) reported $627.96 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 26.4%. EPS of $0.77 for the same period compares to $0.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $605.68 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +22.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Zscaler performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Billings: $516.70 million compared to the $514.59 million average estimate based on 10 analysts.
  • Remaining Performance Obligations: $4.41 billion compared to the $4.20 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate: 114% compared to the 116% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Direct Customers: $69.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $53.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +64.7%.
  • Revenues- Channel Partners: $558.36 million compared to the $551.23 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.9% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Zscaler here>>>

Shares of Zscaler have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise