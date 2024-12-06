Back to top

Guidewire Software (GWRE) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Guidewire Software (GWRE - Free Report) reported $262.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 26.8%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $254.33 million, representing a surprise of +3.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +43.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Guidewire Software performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual recurring revenue: $874 million versus $872.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Services: $55.79 million versus $50.03 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.9% change.
  • Revenue- Subscription and support: $169.74 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $167.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33%.
  • Revenues- License: $37.37 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $37.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.8%.
  • Term License Revenue: $37.37 million versus $36.59 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +107.3% change.
  • Subscription Revenue: $152.86 million versus $149.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.5% change.
  • Support Revenue: $16.88 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.4%.
  • Gross profit- Subscription and support: $115.72 million compared to the $111.02 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Gross profit- Services: $6.19 million versus $2.96 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- License: $36.49 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $37 million.
Shares of Guidewire Software have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

