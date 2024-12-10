Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alamo Group Inc. (ALG - Free Report) is an equipment manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Greif, Inc. (GEF - Free Report) is a packaging solutions provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (HTCMY - Free Report) is a construction machinery company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.9% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Greif, Inc. (GEF) - free report >>

Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) - free report >>

HITACHI CONSTR (HTCMY) - free report >>

Published in

industrial-products