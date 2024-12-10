Back to top

Image: Bigstock

3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

Read MoreHide Full Article

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Fidelity Contrafund

(FCNTX - Free Report) : 0.64% expense ratio and 0.43% management fee. FCNTX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 18.28% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Victory Diversified Stock I

(VDSIX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.83%. Management fee: 0.65%. VDSIX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund has managed to produce a robust 15.51% over the last five years.

American Funds Mutual Fund R6

(RMFGX - Free Report) : 0.27% expense ratio and 0.23% management fee. RMFGX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With a five-year annual return of 11.09%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


FIDELITY CONTRA FUND (FCNTX) - free report >>

American Funds Mutual Fund R6 (RMFGX) - free report >>

Victory Diversified Stk I (VDSIX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings