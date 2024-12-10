We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NetEase (NTES) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
From a technical perspective, NetEase (NTES - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. NTES recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.
The 200-day simple moving average is widely-used by traders and analysts, and helps establish market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The indicator moves higher or lower together with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.
NTES could be on the verge of another rally after moving 18.9% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.
The bullish case solidifies once investors consider NTES's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.
Investors may want to watch NTES for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.