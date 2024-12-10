Cimpress plc ( CMPR Quick Quote CMPR - Free Report) has been benefiting from strength across its Vista, National Pen and Upload & Print segments. Significant growth in the e-commerce channels is driving the National Pen segment while increasing order rates are proving beneficial for the Upload & Print segment. The company’s focus on improving customer experience and new product introductions is aiding its Vista segment. The segment is poised to benefit from the seasonal peak in consumer volume in the fiscal second quarter (ending December 2024). In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, (ended Sept. 30, 2024) the Vista segment’s revenues grew 8.2% year over year. In the same quarter, the Upload & Print segment’s revenues rose 5% year over year while National Pen revenues increased 8%. The scale of Cimpress’ operations gives small business customers access to quality products and printing services, which would otherwise have been out of reach. The company has expanded its product line to include a wide variety of offerings for customers' marketing needs. Also, the PrintBrothers' businesses continue to adopt technologies that are part of the CMPR’s mass customization platform. CMPR remains focused on cost-control measures that have been aiding its margins and profitability. In the fiscal first quarter, its gross profit increased 6.4% year over year to $382 million. The margin was 47%, which remained relatively stable year over year. CMPR Stock’s Price Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Cimpress Stock Benefits From Business Strength Amid Headwinds
Cimpress plc (CMPR - Free Report) has been benefiting from strength across its Vista, National Pen and Upload & Print segments. Significant growth in the e-commerce channels is driving the National Pen segment while increasing order rates are proving beneficial for the Upload & Print segment.
The company’s focus on improving customer experience and new product introductions is aiding its Vista segment. The segment is poised to benefit from the seasonal peak in consumer volume in the fiscal second quarter (ending December 2024).
In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, (ended Sept. 30, 2024) the Vista segment’s revenues grew 8.2% year over year. In the same quarter, the Upload & Print segment’s revenues rose 5% year over year while National Pen revenues increased 8%.
The scale of Cimpress’ operations gives small business customers access to quality products and printing services, which would otherwise have been out of reach. The company has expanded its product line to include a wide variety of offerings for customers' marketing needs. Also, the PrintBrothers' businesses continue to adopt technologies that are part of the CMPR’s mass customization platform.
CMPR remains focused on cost-control measures that have been aiding its margins and profitability. In the fiscal first quarter, its gross profit increased 6.4% year over year to $382 million. The margin was 47%, which remained relatively stable year over year.
CMPR Stock’s Price Performance
In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 5.2% compared with the industry’s 42.5% growth.
However, the company has been witnessing the adverse impacts of the high costs and operating expenses. In fiscal 2024 (ended June 2024), its cost of revenues increased 3.3% due to rising costs for product substrates like paper, production materials like aluminum plates, freight and shipping charges, and energy costs.
Also, in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the cost of revenues increased 6% on a year-over-year basis due to rising production and shipping costs. General and administrative expenses rose 7.5% year over year in the quarter due to higher travel and training costs and consulting spending.
High debt levels also remain concerning for the company. Exiting first-quarter fiscal 2025, its long-term debt was high at $1.6 billion. Considering its high debt profile, its cash and cash equivalents of $153 million do not seem impressive.
Key Picks
Some better-ranked companies from the same space are discussed below.
H&R Block (HRB - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HRB’s fiscal 2025 (ending June 2025) earnings has increased 1%.
Hanesbrands (HBI - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. HBI delivered an average earnings surprise of 21.6% in the trailing four quarters.
In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Hanesbrands’ 2024 earnings has increased 14.7%.
Planet Fitness (PLNT - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. PLNT delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.8%.
In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ 2024 earnings has increased 2.5%.