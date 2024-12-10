We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Levi Strauss (LEVI) Fell More Than Broader Market
Levi Strauss (LEVI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $17.55, moving -1.24% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.54%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.62%.
Heading into today, shares of the jeans maker had gained 4.96% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.9% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.85% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Levi Strauss in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, up 6.82% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.72 billion, up 4.54% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Levi Strauss currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Levi Strauss is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.78. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.53 for its industry.
It's also important to note that LEVI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.98. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.16.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.