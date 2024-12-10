We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Casey's (CASY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended October 2024, Casey's General Stores (CASY - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.95 billion, down 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.85, compared to $4.24 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.01 billion, representing a surprise of -1.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.24.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Casey's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Casey's here>>>
- Same-store sales - Grocery & General Merchandise - YoY change: 3.6% versus 4.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Number of Stores (EOP): 2,685 compared to the 2,690 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Number of Fuel gallons sold: 775.91 million versus 762.51 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Same-store sales - Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage - YoY change: 5.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.2%.
- Same-store sales - Fuel gallons - YoY change: -0.6% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Number of Stores (BOP): 2,658 versus 2,674 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Sales- Fuel: $2.41 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.8%.
- Net Sales- Other: $64.62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $66.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9%.
- Net Sales- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage: $417.83 million compared to the $418.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.
- Net Sales- Grocery & General Merchandise: $1.05 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.
- Gross Profit- Grocery & General Merchandise: $374.19 million versus $361.60 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Gross Profit- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage: $245.46 million versus $244.84 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Casey's have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.