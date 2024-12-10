Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Casey's (CASY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended October 2024, Casey's General Stores (CASY - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.95 billion, down 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.85, compared to $4.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.01 billion, representing a surprise of -1.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.24.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Casey's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-store sales - Grocery & General Merchandise - YoY change: 3.6% versus 4.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of Stores (EOP): 2,685 compared to the 2,690 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of Fuel gallons sold: 775.91 million versus 762.51 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Same-store sales - Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage - YoY change: 5.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.2%.
  • Same-store sales - Fuel gallons - YoY change: -0.6% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of Stores (BOP): 2,658 versus 2,674 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Fuel: $2.41 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.8%.
  • Net Sales- Other: $64.62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $66.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9%.
  • Net Sales- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage: $417.83 million compared to the $418.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Grocery & General Merchandise: $1.05 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.
  • Gross Profit- Grocery & General Merchandise: $374.19 million versus $361.60 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage: $245.46 million versus $244.84 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Casey's have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

