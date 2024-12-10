Vail Resorts (
Compared to Estimates, Vail Resorts (MTN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Vail Resorts (MTN - Free Report) reported $260.28 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.7%. EPS of -$4.61 for the same period compares to -$4.60 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $249.39 million, representing a surprise of +4.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.31%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$5.14.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Vail Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Mountain - Total skier visits: 0.55 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.61 thousand.
- Lodging - Managed condominium statistics - RevPAR: $53.07 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $55.21.
- Lodging - Owned hotel statistics - RevPAR: $178.87 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $164.25.
- Mountain - ETP: $73.76 versus $63.01 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue: $173.30 million compared to the $166.07 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.
- Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue: $86.92 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $82.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.
- Net Revenue- Resort net revenue: $260.21 million versus $245.99 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.
- Net Revenue- Real estate: $0.06 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -98.5%.
- Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Lift: $40.42 million versus $39.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.9% change.
- Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Retail/rental: $29.53 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.8%.
- Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Dining: $20.63 million versus $18.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.
- Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Ski school: $6.84 million versus $6.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.7% change.
Shares of Vail Resorts have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.