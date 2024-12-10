BlackRock Finance (BLK) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

BlackRock Finance (
BLK Quick Quote BLK - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $1,046.38, indicating a +0.34% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.62%.
The the stock of investment firm has risen by 0.35% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.85%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of BlackRock Finance in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $11.56, reflecting a 19.67% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.6 billion, indicating a 20.92% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $43.18 per share and revenue of $20.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.32% and +13.84%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock Finance should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.05% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, BlackRock Finance possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, BlackRock Finance is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.71, so one might conclude that BlackRock Finance is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can additionally observe that BLK currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Management industry stood at 1.4 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
