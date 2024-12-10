Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Toll Brothers (TOL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Toll Brothers (TOL - Free Report) reported $3.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. EPS of $4.63 for the same period compares to $4.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.17 billion, representing a surprise of +5.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.30.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Toll Brothers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Backlog - Units: 5,996 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 5,944.
  • Average delivered price (Total Average Price Per Unit): $950.20 versus $944.17 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net contracts - Units: 2,658 versus 2,508 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Closed/Delivered - Units: 3,431 compared to the 3,343 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average Backlog Price: $1,078.70 versus $1,027.75 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of Selling Communities: 408 compared to the 411 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Backlog - Value: $6.47 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.32 billion.
  • Revenues- Home Sales: $3.26 billion versus $3.15 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.
  • Revenues- Land sales: $73.46 million compared to the $37.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.
  • Gross Margin- Home sales: $846.32 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $820.73 million.
Shares of Toll Brothers have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

