Unlocking Q3 Potential of Lovesac (LOVE): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Lovesac (LOVE - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.34 per share, indicating a decline of 126.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $154.68 million, representing an increase of 0.4% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Lovesac metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Other' should come in at $13.18 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Internet' will likely reach $41.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Showrooms' will reach $100.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Ending Showroom Count' will reach 259. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 230 in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Lovesac here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Lovesac have returned +16.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. Currently, LOVE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.