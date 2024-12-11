Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI - Free Report) reported $517.43 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $518.59 million, representing a surprise of -0.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ollie's Bargain Outlet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales change: -0.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.
  • Number of stores - End of period: 546 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 553.
  • Number of new stores: 24 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 28.
  • Number of stores open at the beginning of period: 525 versus 525 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average Net Sales per Store: $0.97 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.96 million.
Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

