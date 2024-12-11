We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Pan American Silver (PAAS) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average
After reaching an important support level, Pan American Silver (PAAS - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. PAAS surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.
The 50-day simple moving average is one of three major moving averages used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for a wide range of securities. But the 50-day is considered to be more important because it's the first marker of an up or down trend.
PAAS could be on the verge of another rally after moving 7.3% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.
The bullish case solidifies once investors consider PAAS's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 7 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.
Investors should think about putting PAAS on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.