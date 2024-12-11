Back to top

Image: Bigstock

HON's Cockpit Technologies to Boost Avianca's Operational Efficiencies

Honeywell International Inc.’s (HON - Free Report) avionics technologies and mechanical systems portfolio has been chosen by Colombia-based airline Avianca for the latter’s new Airbus A320neo fleet.

The Honeywell technologies selected by Avianca include the Pegasus II A320 Flight Management System, IntuVue RDR-4000 3D Weather Radar, Traffic Collision Avoidance System, Integrated Multi-Mode Receiver and the Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System. These technologies are designed to boost operational efficiency and enhance pilot situational awareness.

Honeywell will also supply 131-9A auxiliary power units for Avianca's 138 aircraft to generate electrical power on the ground. It will ensure passenger comfort before the main engines start.

HON’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Honeywell currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is benefiting from strength in its commercial aviation aftermarket business, driven by solid demand in the air transport and business aviation markets.

In the past year, HON stock has gained 12.3% against the industry’s 6.5% decline.

However, HON has been witnessing weakness in the warehouse and workflow solutions businesses due to lower demand for projects, which has been affecting the Industrial Automation segment's performance.

