Paccar (PCAR) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Paccar (
PCAR Quick Quote PCAR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $115.37, moving +0.47% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.
Shares of the truck maker witnessed a loss of 1.37% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 13.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.09%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Paccar in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 28, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.67, reflecting a 38.15% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7.41 billion, indicating a 13.78% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.98 per share and a revenue of $31.61 billion, indicating changes of -16.96% and -5.12%, respectively, from the former year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Paccar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Paccar is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Paccar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.39. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.22 for its industry.
It's also important to note that PCAR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, placing it within the bottom 48% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
Paccar (PCAR) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Paccar (PCAR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $115.37, moving +0.47% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.
Shares of the truck maker witnessed a loss of 1.37% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 13.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.09%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Paccar in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 28, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.67, reflecting a 38.15% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7.41 billion, indicating a 13.78% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.98 per share and a revenue of $31.61 billion, indicating changes of -16.96% and -5.12%, respectively, from the former year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Paccar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Paccar is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Paccar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.39. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.22 for its industry.
It's also important to note that PCAR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, placing it within the bottom 48% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.