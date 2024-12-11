Prologis (PLD) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Prologis (
PLD Quick Quote PLD - Free Report) reached $113.15, with a -1.97% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.
The industrial real estate developer's stock has climbed by 1.16% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 0.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.09%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Prologis in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.39, showcasing a 10.32% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.94 billion, indicating a 10.44% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.44 per share and revenue of $7.52 billion, which would represent changes of -3.03% and +10.3%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Prologis. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. Prologis is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Prologis's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.21. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.53.
We can additionally observe that PLD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.27.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
