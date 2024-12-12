Equinor Delays Arctic Oilfield Startup to Early 2025

Equinor ASA ( EQNR Quick Quote EQNR - Free Report) announced a delay in the start-up of its Johan Castberg oilfield in the Barents Sea, pushing the timeline to January or February 2025 due to adverse weather conditions. Originally scheduled to commence operations by the end of 2024, the project has faced setbacks despite nearing its completion phase.
The Johan Castberg oilfield is one of Equinor’s most significant Arctic projects, with recoverable volumes estimated to be in the range of 450-650 million barrels of crude oil. Developed from the discoveries of Skrugard, Havis and Drivis, the field is poised to produce for 30 years. At its peak, it is expected to deliver 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil.
The production will be carried out using a Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading vessel, which was anchored at the site in September 2024 and hooked to the subsea facility. Despite these advancements, weather challenges have delayed final preparations.
Equinor’s executive vice president for Projects, Drilling, and Procurement, Geir Tungesvik, emphasized the company's commitment to addressing the delays. He noted that operations had been impacted by adverse weather conditions and confirmed that the Johan Castberg project is on track to begin in early 2025, targeting January or February.
Equinor, alongside partners Var Energi and Petoro, has drilled 14 wells at Johan Castberg, 12 of which are already prepared for production. This readiness is sufficient to bring the field to its plateau production capacity.
The Johan Castberg project is expected to enhance Norway’s oil production significantly. The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate anticipates a 5.2% increase in oil liquids production in 2025, partly attributed to Johan Castberg’s contribution.
Equinor views this field as a gateway to further opportunities in the Barents Sea, opening new avenues for oil recovery in the Arctic. However, Norwegian authorities stress the importance of additional exploration to counterbalance an anticipated decline in oil and gas production in the 2030s.
The delay underscores the complexities of operating in Arctic conditions but highlights Equinor’s resilience in advancing critical energy projects.
