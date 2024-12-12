Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Finance Stocks Now

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.
Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.
The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.
Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.
Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Wells Fargo?
Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill.
Wells Fargo (WFC - Free Report) earns a #2 (Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.35 a share, just 30 days from its upcoming earnings release on January 10, 2025.
WFC has an Earnings ESP figure of +2.1%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.35 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32.
Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
WFC is part of a big group of Finance stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at FS KKR Capital (FSK - Free Report) as well.
FS KKR Capital ( as well. FSK Quick Quote FSK - Free Report)
Slated to report earnings on February 24, 2025, FS KKR Capital holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.68 a share 75 days from its next quarterly update.
For FS KKR Capital, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67 is +2.1%.
WFC and FSK's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.
