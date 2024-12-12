Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with Ford Motor Company (
F Quick Quote F - Free Report) standing at $10.41, reflecting a -1.42% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.77%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 14.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.8%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.37, signifying a 27.59% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $42.98 billion, reflecting a 0.74% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.81 per share and a revenue of $174.28 billion, indicating changes of -9.95% and +5%, respectively, from the former year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Ford Motor Company. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.47% decrease. Right now, Ford Motor Company possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
From a valuation perspective, Ford Motor Company is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.83. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.39 for its industry.
One should further note that F currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.92. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, positioning it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
The most recent trading session ended with Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) standing at $10.41, reflecting a -1.42% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.77%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 14.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.8%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.37, signifying a 27.59% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $42.98 billion, reflecting a 0.74% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.81 per share and a revenue of $174.28 billion, indicating changes of -9.95% and +5%, respectively, from the former year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Ford Motor Company. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.47% decrease. Right now, Ford Motor Company possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
From a valuation perspective, Ford Motor Company is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.83. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.39 for its industry.
One should further note that F currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.92. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, positioning it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.