We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Chubb (CB) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
In the latest trading session, Chubb (CB - Free Report) closed at $276.22, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.77%.
The insurer's shares have seen a decrease of 2.93% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Chubb in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $5.47, reflecting a 34.1% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $14.5 billion, indicating an 8.36% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $21.82 per share and a revenue of $56.5 billion, signifying shifts of -3.19% and +10.67%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chubb. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.63% increase. Chubb presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Chubb is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.59. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.59.
Also, we should mention that CB has a PEG ratio of 6.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, placing it within the top 11% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.