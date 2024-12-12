We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
BlackBerry (BB) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
BlackBerry (BB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $2.78, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.82%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.77%.
Shares of the cybersecurity software and services company witnessed a gain of 16.53% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of BlackBerry in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on December 19, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, down 300% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $603 million. These totals would mark changes of -140% and -29.31%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.