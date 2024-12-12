Jacobs to Lead Coquitlam Lake Water Infrastructure Expansion

Jacobs Solutions Inc. ( J Quick Quote J - Free Report) has been awarded a contract by Metro Vancouver to manage the Coquitlam Lake Water Supply Project in British Columbia, Canada. The project aims to expand access to water from Coquitlam Lake, the region's largest drinking water source. It is designed to enhance water treatment and distribution infrastructure while improving resilience to climate change. The company will oversee permitting, design, project controls and construction of critical infrastructure, including a modern intake facility, a 5.3-mile water-supply tunnel and a new treatment plant. Jacobs will also provide technical services and conduct a pilot study to support the region's future water needs. Jacobs Strengthens Leadership in Water Infrastructure Management
Managing essential water resources has become increasingly complex due to challenges like climate change, water scarcity, aging infrastructure and emerging contaminants. Jacobs has been addressing these challenges through innovative projects like the Coquitlam Lake Water Supply Project, which aims to secure a sustainable water future for the region and build long-term resilience.
Ranked as no.1 in Program Management by Engineering News-Record, Jacobs delivers some of the most complex, challenging and iconic infrastructure and transformation programs. The company has supported major programs such as the Iona Island Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade in Metro Vancouver, the Pure Water Project in southern California, the Thames Tideway Tunnel in the United Kingdom and New Zealand's Central Interceptor wastewater project. This contract further enhances the company’s leadership in program management and water infrastructure projects. Jacobs’ Price Performance
Shares of this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company have gained 4.1% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks
Technology Services industry’s 53.8% growth. The company’s prospects are marred by increased costs, and higher restructuring and other charges. An ongoing inflationary pressure of labor, materials and other related expenses, and unfavorable foreign currency translation are major headwinds. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Nonetheless, Jacobs is expected to benefit from strong global trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition and national security, as well as a potential super-cycle in global supply-chain investments.
The fiscal 2024-end backlog increased 22.5% year over year to $21.8 billion, underpinned by strong project wins. The book-to-bill ratio was 1.67x in the fiscal quarter, highlighting robust demand and future revenue stability. Stocks to Consider
Here are some better-ranked stocks from the
Business Services sector. AppLovin Corporation ( APP Quick Quote APP - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here APP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.2%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APP’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 21.8% and 45.3%, respectively, from the prior-year levels. Dave Inc. ( DAVE Quick Quote DAVE - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. DAVE delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 474.9%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAVE’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 21.5% and 31.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels. Duolingo, Inc. ( DUOL Quick Quote DUOL - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). DUOL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 51.1%, on average. The consensus estimate for DUOL’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 29.3% and 50.5%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.
Image: Bigstock
Jacobs to Lead Coquitlam Lake Water Infrastructure Expansion
Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J - Free Report) has been awarded a contract by Metro Vancouver to manage the Coquitlam Lake Water Supply Project in British Columbia, Canada. The project aims to expand access to water from Coquitlam Lake, the region's largest drinking water source. It is designed to enhance water treatment and distribution infrastructure while improving resilience to climate change.
The company will oversee permitting, design, project controls and construction of critical infrastructure, including a modern intake facility, a 5.3-mile water-supply tunnel and a new treatment plant. Jacobs will also provide technical services and conduct a pilot study to support the region's future water needs.
Jacobs Strengthens Leadership in Water Infrastructure Management
Managing essential water resources has become increasingly complex due to challenges like climate change, water scarcity, aging infrastructure and emerging contaminants. Jacobs has been addressing these challenges through innovative projects like the Coquitlam Lake Water Supply Project, which aims to secure a sustainable water future for the region and build long-term resilience.
Ranked as no.1 in Program Management by Engineering News-Record, Jacobs delivers some of the most complex, challenging and iconic infrastructure and transformation programs. The company has supported major programs such as the Iona Island Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade in Metro Vancouver, the Pure Water Project in southern California, the Thames Tideway Tunnel in the United Kingdom and New Zealand's Central Interceptor wastewater project. This contract further enhances the company’s leadership in program management and water infrastructure projects.
Jacobs’ Price Performance
Shares of this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company have gained 4.1% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 53.8% growth. The company’s prospects are marred by increased costs, and higher restructuring and other charges. An ongoing inflationary pressure of labor, materials and other related expenses, and unfavorable foreign currency translation are major headwinds.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Nonetheless, Jacobs is expected to benefit from strong global trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition and national security, as well as a potential super-cycle in global supply-chain investments.
The fiscal 2024-end backlog increased 22.5% year over year to $21.8 billion, underpinned by strong project wins. The book-to-bill ratio was 1.67x in the fiscal quarter, highlighting robust demand and future revenue stability.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Business Services sector.
AppLovin Corporation (APP - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
APP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.2%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APP’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 21.8% and 45.3%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.
Dave Inc. (DAVE - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. DAVE delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 474.9%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAVE’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 21.5% and 31.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). DUOL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 51.1%, on average.
The consensus estimate for DUOL’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 29.3% and 50.5%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.