We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With Heico (HEI) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Heico Corporation (HEI - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, reflecting an increase of 15.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.04 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.1%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Heico metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Electronic Technologies Group (ETG)' will reach $351.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Flight Support Group (FSG)' reaching $701.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income- Flight Support Group' of $159.48 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $114.60 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income- Electronic Technologies Group' will reach $86.26 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $86.38 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Heico here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Heico have returned -5.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. Currently, HEI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>