Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hut 8 (HUT) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

After reaching an important support level, Hut 8 (HUT - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. HUT surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for HUT

Over the past four weeks, HUT has gained 7.7%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Once investors consider HUT's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 1 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on HUT for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today