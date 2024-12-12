Back to top

Lovesac (LOVE) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended October 2024, Lovesac (LOVE - Free Report) reported revenue of $149.91 million, down 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.32, compared to -$0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $154.68 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.34, the EPS surprise was +5.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lovesac performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Ending Showroom Count: 258 compared to the 259 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Other: $14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.8%.
  • Net Sales- Internet: $44.90 million versus $41.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Showrooms: $91 million versus $100.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.8% change.
Shares of Lovesac have returned +22.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

