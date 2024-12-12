We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Copa Holdings November 2024 Traffic Improves Year Over Year
Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA - Free Report) reported traffic numbers for November 2024 on the back of upbeat air-travel demand. Driven by high passenger volumes, revenue passenger miles (a measure of traffic) improved on a year-over-year basis in November.
To match the demand swell, CPA is increasing its capacity. In November, available seat miles (a measure of capacity) increased 8.4% year over year. Revenue passenger miles increased 6.8% year over year. Although traffic improved on a year-over-year basis, it failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) fell to 86.1% from 87.4% in November 2023.
Apart from Copa Holdings, another airline company, Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY - Free Report) , aEuropean carrier, reported solid traffic numbers for November 2024, driven by upbeat air-travel demand.
The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 13 million in November 2024, reflecting an 11% year-over-year increase. The November load factor of 92% remained flat on a year-over-year basis, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services. RYAAY operated more than 73,750 flights in November 2024.
To meet the upbeat demand, Ryanair expects its traffic view to grow 8% on a year-over-year basis for fiscal 2025, subject to no worsening of current Boeing delivery delays.
CPA’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance
CPA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Shares of CPA have gained 2.8% over the past three months compared with 9.4% growth of the Zacks Airline industry.
Three-Month Price Comparison
