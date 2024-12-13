We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
PepsiCo (PEP) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
In the latest market close, PepsiCo (PEP - Free Report) reached $158.90, with a +1.36% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.54% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.66%.
Shares of the food and beverage company have depreciated by 4.84% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PepsiCo in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 4, 2025. In that report, analysts expect PepsiCo to post earnings of $1.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $28.12 billion, up 0.97% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.15 per share and a revenue of $92.19 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.96% and +0.79%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, PepsiCo is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In the context of valuation, PepsiCo is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.23. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.95 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that PEP has a PEG ratio of 2.92. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.7 at yesterday's closing price.
The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 166, this industry ranks in the bottom 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.