We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
BlackBerry (BB) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
BlackBerry (BB - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $2.76, indicating a -0.72% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.54% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.66%.
The cybersecurity software and services company's shares have seen an increase of 13.93% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BlackBerry in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on December 19, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.02, marking a 300% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.02 per share and a revenue of $603 million, representing changes of -140% and -29.31%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, BlackBerry possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 75, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.