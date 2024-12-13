We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Costamare (CMRE) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $12.88, moving -1.75% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.66%.
The shipping company's shares have seen a decrease of 8.19% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's loss of 3.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Costamare in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.75, reflecting a 10.29% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $505.33 million, indicating a 2.12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.83 per share and a revenue of $2.04 billion, indicating changes of +36.71% and +34.75%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Costamare should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Costamare is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Costamare is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.72, which means Costamare is trading at a discount to the group.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, placing it within the bottom 18% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CMRE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.