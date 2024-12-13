We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Annaly Capital Management (NLY - Free Report) reached $19.76, with no movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.66%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.71% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 0.08% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.5% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Annaly Capital Management in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.67, marking a 1.47% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $242 million, indicating a 551.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.65 per share and a revenue of $302.5 million, indicating changes of -7.34% and +371.58%, respectively, from the former year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Annaly Capital Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Annaly Capital Management has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.46 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.49.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.