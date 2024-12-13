We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Rithm (RITM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with Rithm (RITM - Free Report) standing at $11.16, reflecting a +0.09% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.66%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 3.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.5%.
The upcoming earnings release of Rithm will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.45, indicating a 11.76% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.19 billion, indicating a 67.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.93 per share and a revenue of $4.57 billion, representing changes of -6.31% and +26.19%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rithm. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.99% higher within the past month. At present, Rithm boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, Rithm is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.79. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.83.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.