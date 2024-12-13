Back to top

RH (RH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

RH (RH - Free Report) reported $811.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.1%. EPS of $2.48 for the same period compares to -$0.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $810.9 million, representing a surprise of +0.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.67.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of locations - RH - Total Galleries: 71 versus 72 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of locations - RH - Modern Gallery: 1 compared to the 1 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of locations - Waterworks Showrooms: 14 versus 14 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total leased selling square footage - End of period: 1,490 Ksq ft versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,525.45 Ksq ft.
  • Number of locations - RH - Design Galleries: 31 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 36.
  • Number of locations - RH - Baby & Child and Teen Galleries: 3 compared to the 3 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Stores Count - End of period: 85 compared to the 90 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of locations - RH - Legacy Galleries: 31 versus 33 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of locations - Outlets: 38 versus 39 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of RH have returned +22.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

