Company News for Dec 13, 2024

  • Adobe Inc.’s ((ADBE - Free Report) ) shares plunged 13.7% after the company guided fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $20.20-$20.50, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.53. 
  • Shares of Nordson Corp. ((NDSN - Free Report) ) tumbled 8.2% after the company guided fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $9.70-$10.50, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.53.
  • Oxford Industries Inc.’s ((OXM - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 8.6% after posting third quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted loss per share of $0.11, in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an earnings per share of $0.11. 
  • Shares of Ciena Corp. ((CIEN - Free Report) ) jumped 15.5% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $1,124.11 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,104.55 million.

