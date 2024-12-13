Here's Why You Should Retain DexCom Stock in Your Portfolio for Now

DexCom, Inc. ( DXCM Quick Quote DXCM - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by its strong product portfolio. A better-than-expected third-quarter 2024 performance and a series of favorable coverage decisions are expected to contribute further. However, risks related to stiff competition persist.
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have lost 36.5% year to date against the
industry’s 6.7% growth. The S&P 500 Index has soared 28.6% in the same time frame.
DXCM, a renowned medical device company and provider of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion. It projects 19.1% growth over the next five years and expects to maintain a strong performance going forward.
DexCom’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.43%.
Let’s delve deeper.
Strong Product Demand: We are upbeat about DexCom's continued strength in CGM products.
DexCom demonstrated strong product demand in third-quarter 2024, highlighted by record new patient starts in its core markets. The flagship G7 and DexCom ONE+ platforms continued to drive adoption internationally, with launches in key regions such as France, Australia and Japan bolstering growth. Early success with the newly introduced Stelo Biosensor in the United States reflects significant interest in addressing non-intensive insulin users and broader metabolic health needs. More than 50% of Stelo users opted for subscriptions, signaling promising recurring revenue potential. These trends underscore DexCom’s growing market presence and the effectiveness of its innovative solutions in diabetes management and metabolic health.
New Product Launch: Last month, DexCom inked a partnership with OURA with plans to expand its services into smart ring technology, a trending health-tracker device. The collaboration is aimed at revolutionizing metabolic health management by integrating DexCom's glucose biosensor data with the biometric insights provided by the Oura Ring. The companies will also co-market and cross-sell each other’s products. The first app integration resulting from the partnership is expected to be launched in the first half of 2025.
In August, DexCom announced the availability of Stelo, the first over-the-counter CGM biosensor in the United States for people with type II diabetes who do not use insulin. The expansion in the underpenetrated Type 2 diabetes market should support DXCM’s top-line growth going forward.
In June, DexCom announced the integration of its G6 CGM system with Insulet’s Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System for Type 1 diabetes patients. The same month, the company announced the direct connectivity of the G7 CGM system with the Apple Watch. This added feature is now available to users in the United States, the U.K. and Ireland, with additional markets launching it soon.
Positive Coverages: DexCom expanded its global coverage significantly in third-quarter 2024, unlocking new growth opportunities. Key milestones included the launch of DexCom ONE+ in France and national reimbursement for more than 600,000 eligible individuals, including those using basal insulin. In Japan, enhanced sales efforts and market access reached more than a million potential customers, fueling strong momentum. Across Europe, gradual reimbursement wins for intensive insulin and basal patients further solidified DexCom's presence. These coverage updates reflect a strategic focus on increasing accessibility for diabetes management solutions, enabling DexCom to serve a growing global population with innovative continuous glucose monitoring technologies Strong Q3 Results: DXCM’s continued revenue growth buoy optimism. The revenue growth of 2% during the third quarter was driven by strong new patient performance and the expanded availability of its G7 and DexCom ONE+ product platforms. Although rising costs and expense led to decline in earnings, it was better than market consensus. Dexcom expects total revenues to be in the band of $4-$4.05 billion for 2024, implying organic growth of 11-13% year over year.
Impressive contributions from the Sensor segment and domestic and international revenue growth are likely to be the key catalysts. The expansion of coverage for CGM systems during the quarter further supported growth. Additionally, the launch of the G7 and DexCom ONE+ in key markets, including Australia and France, along with accelerated patient uptake, supports Dexcom’s growth trajectory globally.
Downsides Rebate Pressure: Despite these positives, DexCom faces challenges. Rebate pressures, with eligibility near 100%, weighed on U.S. revenues in the third quarter and remain a short-term headwind. The company also contends with channel mix shifts, as the retail pharmacy channel gains preference over DME, adversely impacting margins. Stiff Competition: Rising competition in the Type 1 diabetes market, particularly from pump-integrated CGM systems, adds pressure. Additionally, the leadership transition in the U.S. commercial team introduces potential risks to execution as DexCom navigates these dynamics. While challenges persist, DexCom’s strategic initiatives and innovation-driven approach position it well for sustained growth. Estimate Trend
DexCom witnessed a positive estimate revision trend for 2024. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the year’s earnings per share improved from $1.69 to $1.71.
The consensus mark for the company’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.10 billion, indicating a 5.9% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at 52 cents per share, implying an improvement of 4% year over year.
