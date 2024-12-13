Lennar (LEN) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Lennar (
LEN Quick Quote LEN - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.18 per share, reflecting a decline of 19.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $10.16 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7.4%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Lennar metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Financial Services' at $288.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.3% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of homes' will reach $9.69 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -7.2% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of land' will reach $18.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of -70.5% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Multifamily' reaching $109.12 million. The estimate points to a change of -22.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Deliveries - Average sales price - Total' to reach $424.86. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $441 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'New orders - Homes' to come in at 19,113. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17,366.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Deliveries - Homes' of 22,877. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 23,795 in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Active Communities - Total' will likely reach 1,375. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,260.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Backlog - Homes' should come in at 13,180. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14,892 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Backlog - Average sales price - Total' should arrive at $456.38. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $445.
The consensus estimate for 'Backlog - Dollar Value - Total' stands at $6.01 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.63 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'New orders - Dollar Value - Total' will reach $7.85 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.28 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Lennar here>>> Over the past month, Lennar shares have recorded returns of -8.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LEN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Image: Bigstock
Lennar (LEN) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
In its upcoming report, Lennar (LEN - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.18 per share, reflecting a decline of 19.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $10.16 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7.4%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Lennar metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Financial Services' at $288.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.3% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of homes' will reach $9.69 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -7.2% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of land' will reach $18.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of -70.5% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Multifamily' reaching $109.12 million. The estimate points to a change of -22.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Deliveries - Average sales price - Total' to reach $424.86. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $441 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'New orders - Homes' to come in at 19,113. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17,366.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Deliveries - Homes' of 22,877. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 23,795 in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Active Communities - Total' will likely reach 1,375. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,260.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Backlog - Homes' should come in at 13,180. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14,892 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Backlog - Average sales price - Total' should arrive at $456.38. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $445.
The consensus estimate for 'Backlog - Dollar Value - Total' stands at $6.01 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.63 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'New orders - Dollar Value - Total' will reach $7.85 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.28 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Lennar here>>>
Over the past month, Lennar shares have recorded returns of -8.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LEN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>