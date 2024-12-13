CMS Energy Corporation ( CMS Quick Quote CMS - Free Report) is making systematic investments to enhance its operations. It is also benefiting from delivering high-quality services to its consumers. The company is expanding its renewable power portfolio while eliminating coal-generating units. However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is exposed to unfavorable costs associated with the shutdown of solid waste disposal facilities for coal ash. Factors Acting in Favor of CMS
CMS Energy Rides on Investments and Expansion of Renewable Portfolio
CMS Energy Corporation (CMS - Free Report) is making systematic investments to enhance its operations. It is also benefiting from delivering high-quality services to its consumers. The company is expanding its renewable power portfolio while eliminating coal-generating units.
However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is exposed to unfavorable costs associated with the shutdown of solid waste disposal facilities for coal ash.
Factors Acting in Favor of CMS
CMS Energy is investing heavily in infrastructure renovations and replacements and clean power production to increase customer satisfaction and improve the resiliency of its operations. The company plans to make capital expenditures worth $17 billion in the 2024-2028 period.
CMS Energy intends to install roughly 8,000 megawatts (MW) of solar production by 2040. The company has also announced plans to construct an 85 MW solar array at the former D.E. Karn coal-generating plant. The plant is expected to be operational by 2026. Such initiatives should enable CMS Energy to diversify its renewable energy portfolio.
CMS Energy has reduced its coal-generating units to promote clean energy. The company intends to retire its J.H. Cambell coal-fired unit (with a generation capacity of 1,407 MW) in 2025 and its D.E. Karn oil and gas-fired unit (1,219 MW) in 2031. These retirements will allow CMS to accomplish its aim of eliminating the use of coal-fired generating by 2025.
Factors That Can Adversely Impact CMS Stock
As environmental rules governing carbon emissions during electricity generation become increasingly rigorous, there is still cause for concern, although the company's power-generating facilities have installed several pollution-control measures. Nearly 20% of its overall generation came from coal as of Dec. 31, 2023. CMS incurs considerable expenditures associated with the development, operation and closure of solid waste disposal facilities for coal ash. To comply with these laws, consumers anticipate the company will need to spend $238 million between 2024 and 2028.
As of Sept. 30, 2024, CMS Energy had $0.47 billion in cash and equivalents, $15.66 billion in long-term debt and $0.51 billion in current debt, indicating a weak solvency position due to higher debt than cash reserve.
CMS Stock Price Movement
In the past six months, CMS shares have risen 12.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 6.9%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are Vistra (VST - Free Report) , which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Avangrid Inc. (AGR - Free Report) and NiSource Inc. (NI - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Vistra’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 17.4%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 7.05% in the last four quarters.
Avangrid’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 43.82% in the last four quarters.
NiSource’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 22.43% in the last four quarters.