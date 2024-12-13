Canadian Solar to Supply 315 MWh Battery Energy Storage in Texas

Canadian Solar Inc. ( CSIQ Quick Quote CSIQ - Free Report) recently announced that its e-STORAGE subsidiary has clinched a contract to provide a 188 megawatt-hour (MWh) direct-current DC to the Gaia project and a 127 MWh DC Midpoint project in Hill County. The company also inked a key contract with Sunraycer Renewables LLC. to sell up to 2 gigawatt-peak (GWp) of high-efficiency solar modules for multiple Sunraycer projects. Details of CSIQ’s Contract
Sunraycer's forthcoming projects will use up to 2 GWp of Canadian Solar's latest high-efficiency solar modules, which have power outputs of up to 725 watt-peak. These modules provide up to 85% bifaciality and 23.3% module efficiency, minimal power degradation and high energy yield.
More than 60 SolBank 3.0 battery containers will be used in the two energy storage projects in Texas. High-density lithium-iron-phosphate cells, sophisticated battery management systems and cutting-edge liquid cooling thermal management systems are all features of e-STORAGE's most recent patented energy storage technology, SolBank 3.0. The robust Solbank solution's architecture guarantees the dependability and security needed for major projects in the rigorous Texas climate. These two battery energy storage systems make a substantial contribution to Texas' developing renewable energy infrastructure, improving grid stability and promoting the state's clean energy transition. Canadian Solar’s Growth Prospects in the United States
It is important to note that as the globe moves toward a greener future, the battery storage sector is expanding dramatically not only in Texas but also throughout the United States. As stated by the EIA, U.S. battery capacity is expected to nearly double to more than 30 gigawatts (GW) by the end of 2024 from 2023.
This estimate undoubtedly paves the way for battery storage solution providers like Canadian Solar to capitalize on the expanding energy storage demand in the United States. The latest contract win will support CSIQ in enhancing its footprint in the U.S. energy storage market. In July 2024, the company announced that it would supply 498 MWh DC of battery storage solutions for Aypa Power's Bypass Project in Texas. Winning a contract to supply energy storage solutions in this state should enable Canadian Solar to expand its market reach in this region and offer further growth opportunities in the near future. Prospects for CSIQ's Peers
Other prominent solar players, such as
Enphase Energy ( ENPH Quick Quote ENPH - Free Report) , SolarEdge Technologies ( SEDG Quick Quote SEDG - Free Report) and Emeren Group ( SOL Quick Quote SOL - Free Report) , are also expanding their footprint to reap the benefits of the expanding U.S. battery storage market. Enphase Energy’s third-generation Enphase Energy System comes with its most powerful home battery solution, IQ Battery 5P, which can supply dependable electricity to residential customers whenever needed. In November 2024, Enphase began shipments of IQ Battery 5Ps produced in the United States. ENPH’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 3.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales implies an improvement of 27.7% from the 2024 estimated figure. In December 2024, SolarEdge started shipping its new Home Battery 'USA Edition. It is the next-generation energy optimization system, which maximizes energy savings by intelligently managing solar export during peak rate periods. SEDG has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 1.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales implies an improvement of 36.7% from the 2024 estimated figure. Emeren develops stand-alone storage projects in the United States. As of Sept. 30, 2024, its energy storage project pipeline in the United States was 2,162 MW. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOL’s 2025 sales implies an improvement of 46.4% from the 2024 estimated figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2024 earnings per share is pegged at 10 cents, which indicates a massive rise of 400%. CSIQ Stock Price Movement
In the past month, Canadian Solar shares have risen 5.2% compared with the
industry’s growth of 1.1%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research CSIQ’s Zacks Rank
Canadian Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image: Bigstock
Canadian Solar to Supply 315 MWh Battery Energy Storage in Texas
Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ - Free Report) recently announced that its e-STORAGE subsidiary has clinched a contract to provide a 188 megawatt-hour (MWh) direct-current DC to the Gaia project and a 127 MWh DC Midpoint project in Hill County. The company also inked a key contract with Sunraycer Renewables LLC. to sell up to 2 gigawatt-peak (GWp) of high-efficiency solar modules for multiple Sunraycer projects.
Details of CSIQ’s Contract
Sunraycer's forthcoming projects will use up to 2 GWp of Canadian Solar's latest high-efficiency solar modules, which have power outputs of up to 725 watt-peak. These modules provide up to 85% bifaciality and 23.3% module efficiency, minimal power degradation and high energy yield.
More than 60 SolBank 3.0 battery containers will be used in the two energy storage projects in Texas. High-density lithium-iron-phosphate cells, sophisticated battery management systems and cutting-edge liquid cooling thermal management systems are all features of e-STORAGE's most recent patented energy storage technology, SolBank 3.0. The robust Solbank solution's architecture guarantees the dependability and security needed for major projects in the rigorous Texas climate.
These two battery energy storage systems make a substantial contribution to Texas' developing renewable energy infrastructure, improving grid stability and promoting the state's clean energy transition.
Canadian Solar’s Growth Prospects in the United States
It is important to note that as the globe moves toward a greener future, the battery storage sector is expanding dramatically not only in Texas but also throughout the United States. As stated by the EIA, U.S. battery capacity is expected to nearly double to more than 30 gigawatts (GW) by the end of 2024 from 2023.
This estimate undoubtedly paves the way for battery storage solution providers like Canadian Solar to capitalize on the expanding energy storage demand in the United States. The latest contract win will support CSIQ in enhancing its footprint in the U.S. energy storage market.
In July 2024, the company announced that it would supply 498 MWh DC of battery storage solutions for Aypa Power's Bypass Project in Texas. Winning a contract to supply energy storage solutions in this state should enable Canadian Solar to expand its market reach in this region and offer further growth opportunities in the near future.
Prospects for CSIQ's Peers
Other prominent solar players, such as Enphase Energy (ENPH - Free Report) , SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG - Free Report) and Emeren Group (SOL - Free Report) , are also expanding their footprint to reap the benefits of the expanding U.S. battery storage market.
Enphase Energy’s third-generation Enphase Energy System comes with its most powerful home battery solution, IQ Battery 5P, which can supply dependable electricity to residential customers whenever needed. In November 2024, Enphase began shipments of IQ Battery 5Ps produced in the United States.
ENPH’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 3.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales implies an improvement of 27.7% from the 2024 estimated figure.
In December 2024, SolarEdge started shipping its new Home Battery 'USA Edition. It is the next-generation energy optimization system, which maximizes energy savings by intelligently managing solar export during peak rate periods.
SEDG has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 1.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales implies an improvement of 36.7% from the 2024 estimated figure.
Emeren develops stand-alone storage projects in the United States. As of Sept. 30, 2024, its energy storage project pipeline in the United States was 2,162 MW.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOL’s 2025 sales implies an improvement of 46.4% from the 2024 estimated figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2024 earnings per share is pegged at 10 cents, which indicates a massive rise of 400%.
CSIQ Stock Price Movement
In the past month, Canadian Solar shares have risen 5.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 1.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
CSIQ’s Zacks Rank
Canadian Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.