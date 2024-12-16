3 AQR Mutual Funds for Long-Term Returns

AQR Capital Management, based in Greenwich, CT is a global investment management company that provides a wide range of mutual funds based on a quantitative, analytical approach. AQR applies an understanding of economics, behavioral finance and data science to develop investment solutions. Some of the mutual funds that are provided by AQR include traditional long-only funds and liquid alternatives which are designed to help in diversification and risk management to achieve higher returns. AQR mutual funds are based on the concept of risk-adjusted returns, thus trying to achieve returns in the long run, irrespective of the market conditions. All these factors make AQR mutual funds reliable choices for investments.
We have chosen three AQR mutual funds —
AQR Long-Short Equity Fund ( QLENX Quick Quote QLENX - Free Report) , AQR Equity Market Neutral Fund ( QMNNX Quick Quote QMNNX - Free Report) and AQR Large Cap Momentum Style ( AMONX Quick Quote AMONX - Free Report) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee. AQR Long-Short Equity Fund invests most of its assets in equity-related and derivative instruments, which track the performance of equity instruments, such as equity swaps equity index futures, exchange-traded funds, and similar pooled investment vehicles.
Andrea Frazzini has been the lead manager of QLENX since July 16, 2013. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Short-Term Investment (78.5%), Other (14.2%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (1.2%) as of June 30, 2024.
QLENX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 27.1% and 16.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.55%. QLENX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
AQR Equity Market Neutral Fund invests most of its assets in equity instruments and related derivative instruments.
please click here. AQR Equity Market Neutral Fund invests most of its assets in equity instruments and related derivative instruments.
Andrea Frazzini has been the lead manager of QMNNX since Oct. 7, 2014. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Short-Term Investment (81.6%), Other (9.6%) and GSK plc (1.2%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.
QMNNX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 24.6% and 10.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.55%. QMNNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
AQR Large Cap Momentum Style fund invests in equity and equity-related securities of large-cap companies with positive momentum, traded on U.S. exchanges or over-the-counter markets.
Andrea Frazzini has been the lead manager of AMONX since Oct. 7, 2014. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (7.6%), Microsoft Corp (6.6%) and Short-Term Investment (4.4%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.
AMONX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.5% and 15.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.65%. AMONX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.
