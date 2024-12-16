What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About FedEx (FDX) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that FedEx (
FDX Quick Quote FDX - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.90 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 2.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $22.07 billion, declining 0.5% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific FedEx metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Other and Eliminations' will reach $945.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.6% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- FedEx Freight' will likely reach $2.38 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.9%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- FedEx Express' of $18.70 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +82.4% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- FedEx Ground' stands at $8.47 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - Total' should arrive at 17.2 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.64 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - Total International Export Package' reaching 1.15 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.05 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - U.S. deferred' should come in at 995.7 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1.01 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - International Domestic' to come in at 2.01 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.91 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Average daily freight pounds - FedEx Express - Freight - U.S' will reach 4.03 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.68 million.
Analysts forecast 'Composite Weight per LTL shipment - FedEx Freight segment' to reach 926.69 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 946 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue per package - FedEx Express - Package - International domestic Yield' at $9.42. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.03 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue per package - FedEx Express - Package - U.S. deferred Yield' will reach $18.77. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $19.02.
Over the past month, FedEx shares have recorded returns of -3.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FDX will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.
