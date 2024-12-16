Unlocking Q2 Potential of Conagra Brands (CAG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Conagra Brands (
CAG Quick Quote CAG - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 4.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.14 billion, declining 2% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Conagra Brands metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Grocery & Snacks' of $1.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.8% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Foodservice' at $274.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.8%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- International' will reach $265.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.9% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Refrigerated & Frozen' stands at $1.31 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.8% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Price/Mix - Foodservice' will likely reach 2.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.8%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Organic net sales growth - International' should arrive at 1.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.6%.
Analysts predict that the 'Organic net sales growth - Foodservice' will reach -6.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.3% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Volume (Organic) - International' to reach 0.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.3%.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales growth - Foodservice' to come in at -5.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.3%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales growth - International' will reach -7.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Profit (loss)- Grocery & Snacks' should come in at $284.94 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $281.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Profit (loss)- Refrigerated & Frozen' reaching $215.86 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $222.20 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Conagra Brands here>>> Over the past month, Conagra Brands shares have recorded returns of +5.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CAG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q2 Potential of Conagra Brands (CAG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Conagra Brands (CAG - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 4.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.14 billion, declining 2% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Conagra Brands metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Grocery & Snacks' of $1.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.8% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Foodservice' at $274.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.8%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- International' will reach $265.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.9% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Refrigerated & Frozen' stands at $1.31 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.8% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Price/Mix - Foodservice' will likely reach 2.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.8%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Organic net sales growth - International' should arrive at 1.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.6%.
Analysts predict that the 'Organic net sales growth - Foodservice' will reach -6.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.3% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Volume (Organic) - International' to reach 0.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.3%.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales growth - Foodservice' to come in at -5.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.3%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales growth - International' will reach -7.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Profit (loss)- Grocery & Snacks' should come in at $284.94 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $281.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Profit (loss)- Refrigerated & Frozen' reaching $215.86 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $222.20 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Conagra Brands here>>>
Over the past month, Conagra Brands shares have recorded returns of +5.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CAG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>