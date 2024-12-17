We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Allstate (ALL) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
The most recent trading session ended with Allstate (ALL - Free Report) standing at $195.02, reflecting a -0.63% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.24%.
Shares of the insurer have depreciated by 0.31% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 0.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Allstate in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $5.69, showcasing a 2.23% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.7 billion, up 12.03% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $16.26 per share and a revenue of $64.32 billion, demonstrating changes of +1611.58% and +12.06%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Allstate. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.57% higher. Allstate is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Allstate is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.07. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.51.
Also, we should mention that ALL has a PEG ratio of 1.72. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. ALL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as of yesterday's close.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.