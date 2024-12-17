We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Schlumberger (SLB - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $39.88, indicating a -0.85% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.
Coming into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had lost 6.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.17%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Schlumberger in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.91, up 5.81% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.21 billion, up 2.4% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $36.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.76% and +9.27%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Schlumberger. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Schlumberger boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Schlumberger is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.2, which means Schlumberger is trading at a discount to the group.
We can additionally observe that SLB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SLB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
