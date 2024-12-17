Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Kinder Morgan (
KMI Quick Quote KMI - Free Report) closed at $26.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.19% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.24%.
The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company's stock has dropped by 1.43% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.78% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming release. On that day, Kinder Morgan is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.09 billion, up 1.28% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $15.28 billion, indicating changes of +9.35% and -0.38%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower within the past month. Kinder Morgan is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Kinder Morgan is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.9. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.69.
Meanwhile, KMI's PEG ratio is currently 3.89. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.4.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 142, this industry ranks in the bottom 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Kinder Morgan (KMI - Free Report) closed at $26.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.19% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.24%.
The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company's stock has dropped by 1.43% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.78% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming release. On that day, Kinder Morgan is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.09 billion, up 1.28% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $15.28 billion, indicating changes of +9.35% and -0.38%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower within the past month. Kinder Morgan is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Kinder Morgan is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.9. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.69.
Meanwhile, KMI's PEG ratio is currently 3.89. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.4.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 142, this industry ranks in the bottom 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.