KLA (KLAC) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

KLA (
KLAC Quick Quote KLAC - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $655.98, demonstrating a +0.34% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors had gained 6.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of KLA in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, KLA is projected to report earnings of $7.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.3%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.93 billion, indicating a 17.98% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $30.61 per share and a revenue of $11.61 billion, representing changes of +28.94% and +18.28%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for KLA. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.95% lower. KLA presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, KLA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.49, so one might conclude that KLA is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that KLAC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.39. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Electronics - Miscellaneous Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.16 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, placing it within the bottom 42% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
KLA (KLAC) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
KLA (KLAC - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $655.98, demonstrating a +0.34% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors had gained 6.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of KLA in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, KLA is projected to report earnings of $7.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.3%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.93 billion, indicating a 17.98% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $30.61 per share and a revenue of $11.61 billion, representing changes of +28.94% and +18.28%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for KLA. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.95% lower. KLA presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, KLA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.49, so one might conclude that KLA is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that KLAC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.39. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Electronics - Miscellaneous Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.16 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, placing it within the bottom 42% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.